South African brothers walk for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week

South Africa is suffering from a high crime rate, drug abuse and unemployment rate.
There are those who are fortunate enough seek better opportunities from other countries, and it’s beautiful to see some of our youth progressing on the international stage.
Siblings Denetric and Lebo Malope are making waves as they strut on the Milan Fashion Week runway.
The young models walked for Fendi at the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. Lebo made the 1017 ALYX 9SM debut and also walked for JW Anderson. Meanwhile, Denetric walked for Marcelo Burlon.
The brothers sent their mother pictures of themselves at the Fendi backstage, preparing for the show.
African fashion designers are creating garments that can finally compete with Western brands. Thanks to their talent, they are reaping the spoils and winning top fashion awards
Taking to Twitter, Denetric mentioned that, at Fendi, they don’t even know that they’re related, let alone siblings.
Local tweeps expressed how happy they are for the brothers making a name for themselves.
“I’m so proud of our brothers flying the South African flag high on a runway for a huge brand man, FENDI. Their mother must be so proud. Denetric and Lebo Malope, the Limpopian blood,” commented @LizaNjee.
Denetric paved the way for Lebo, as he used to teach him how to walk from their mother’s living room, and now they are slaying together. We love to see it.
Lebo will again walk for Fendi tonight.