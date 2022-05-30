South African illustrator Yay Abe collaborates with global Swedish fashion brand, H&M

South African illustrator Yay Abe is making history as he becomes the first artist to release the first-ever locally printed collection with H&M in South Africa. The Cape Town-based illustrator is known for his unique work inspired by the society he lives. Reflecting his surroundings, his work tells the story of local people and cultures, characterised by bold colours, a unique graphic style and playful nature.

For him, this collaboration is a dream come true. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAY ABE • ILLUSTRATION (@yay_abe) “It’s such a loved and trusted brand, so to be associated with it and be able to craft an amazing collection of illustrations is something I can tick off my bucket list," says Abe. "This opportunity is something very important; it creates access and representation. I think representation is so important in today’s climate. I’m forever grateful, and I hope that my face being shown and celebrated directly inspires other young people of colour to chase their dreams and to just do their thing."

The collection consists of nine pieces such as sweaters, t-shirts (short and long sleeves), joggers, shorts, and bucket hats and is available in pistachio, sky blue and stone. Other colour-ways include grey melange and off-black and white. A model poses with Palesa Mokubung's Mantsho design. Mokhubong has partnered with H&M, to become its first African designer who will have her fashion apparel at the retailer's stores worldwide. PHOTO: Supplied by Rage PR Agency Abe joins the likes of Palesa Mokubung, who was the first African designer to collaborate with the Swedish fashion giant. David Tlale is also known for collaborating with international brands. In 2019, he partnered with Crockett & Jones to produce a collection of stylish and sophisticated formal footwear for young and trendy men.

