South African jeweller wins big at Instore Design Awards

South African jewellery brand Shimansky Jewellers has come out on top at the Instore Design Awards in the US. Yair Shimansky, owner of the brand, won first place for diamond jewellery under $5 000 (about R78 000) and third place in the same category.

As a first-time entrant, he is ecstatic about his big wins. “I am so excited to receive this recognition. The ring is a part of the Saturn collection – it is a full eternity, emerald cut ring and is a bold, contemporary, and fashionable ring. I am equally pleased that all our design submissions each won an award for their category submitted. This award is great for South Africa and the Shimansky brand,” says Shimansky. He was up against 234 jewellers, and all six of the designs he submitted impressed the judges.

The East-West eternity band that shone the brightest was part of the Shimansky Jewellers Saturn Collection, which follows the Shimansky design language of contemporary designs that stand out from the rest due to the elegance and clean lines at its core. “I like the bold lines of the bezel setting with the talon prongs and the excellent use of negative space. At last, a diamond emerald-cut eternity band that is bold enough to wear on its own with a price that feels as good as it looks,” says judge Mary Margaret Beaver. The Shimansky Jewellers Saturn Collection, which includes rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, will be launched at the Luxury Jewellery Show in Las Vegas in June this year, and later in South Africa.