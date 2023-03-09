South Africans celebrate International Women’s Day in style

Every year on May 8, the world commemorates International Women’s Day by celebrating women from across the globe. South African Amapiano artist Mandisa Radebe better known as DBN Gogo, was one of the few celebrities who took the time to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She did a photoshoot drapped in a red Willet Designs Couture to celebrate the phenomenal woman she is. Quoting Maya Angelou she wrote: “I say, It’s in the arch of my back, The sun of my smile, The ride of my breasts, The grace of my style. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓘![CDATA[]]>𝓽![CDATA[]]>𝓾![CDATA[]]>𝓶![CDATA[]]>𝓮![CDATA[]]>𝓵![CDATA[]]>𝓮![CDATA[]]>𝓷![CDATA[]]>𝓰 𝓜![CDATA[]]>𝓸![CDATA[]]>𝓴![CDATA[]]>𝔀![CDATA[]]>𝓪![CDATA[]]>𝓽![CDATA[]]>𝓵![CDATA[]]>𝓸 (@tumipowerhouse) Award winning transgender activist Itumeleng Mokwatlo also celebrated transgender women. She quoted Alok Vaid-Menon and said: “Pronouns aren’t just about the ability to use a word like “she” they are about our ability to be.“