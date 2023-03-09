South Africans celebrate International Women’s Day in style

Every year on May 8, the world commemorates International Women’s Day by celebrating women from across the globe.
South African Amapiano artist Mandisa Radebe better known as DBN Gogo, was one of the few celebrities who took the time to celebrate International Women’s Day.
She did a photoshoot drapped in a red Willet Designs Couture to celebrate the phenomenal woman she is.
Quoting Maya Angelou she wrote: “I say, It’s in the arch of my back, The sun of my smile, The ride of my breasts, The grace of my style. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me.”
Award winning transgender activist Itumeleng Mokwatlo also celebrated transgender women. She quoted Alok Vaid-Menon and said: “Pronouns aren’t just about the ability to use a word like “she” they are about our ability to be.“
Social media users have also commemorated International Women’s Day by celebrating women in fields that have been dominated by men.
Twitter user @SyarifahAmin said: “happy international women’s day to all the girl bosses, housewives, to the women who’ve struggled, thrived and survived, those who have loved so fearlessly and lived so fervently. this day is for all of us. to everyone else, show your appreciation to all the women you know today.”
Another user @the_beardedsina said: “Happy International Women's Day to every woman all over the World. We celebrate rare gems, icons, rubies on whose shoulders are Pillars on which the World stands. Wishing every woman across the world more years of happiness. We love you.”