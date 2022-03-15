Soweto designers to showcase at Fashion Without Borders Africa

The countdown for this year’s Fashion Without Borders Africa has begun. More than 15 designers from across Africa are to showcase at the event happening at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, on March 26.

Sibu FDB of FDB HUMAN STORE and Sphelele Nozipho Chikowi of Ntozinhle Lifestyle are part of the line-up. Known for his unique style of creating non-binary clothes, Sibu says those who don’t know him will get to experience his artistic individualism at the show. “Everything is an inspiration.

“So, my design inspiration changes all of the time. “The audiences at Fashion Without Borders Africa will be exposed to the true essence of my brand, and they can get a better understanding of who we are as an FDB HUMAN STORE,” says. He adds that he will also be collaborating with other brands.

“Also, I have the opportunity to network with designers from other parts of the continent, and this speaks to the fact that collaboration among Africa’s creative minds and brands is what will make African fashion continue to be a force to be reckoned with.” Model wearing Ntozinhle Lifestyle. Picture: Supplied. Chikowi, famous for her bold accessories, is changing how people view beadwork and African designs- from thinking of it as only used for traditional ceremonies, to stylish and elegant designs. “My creations are meticulously hand crafted, using the best quality materials.

“The primary focus is on contemporary beadwork and is inspired by the Ndebele, Zulu, Xhosa, and Vendas’ use of the craft. “With an African contemporary flair, the clothing is designed for women who embrace the uniqueness of African culture,” she says. Fashion Without Borders will also include pop-up stalls from March 24-26, industry-related workshops on March 25 and a fashion show on March 26.