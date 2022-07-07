Soweto fashion designer Thabang Makhudu wins R50K to grow his business

Thabang Makhudu, a rising business star and founder of Scottish Brown Studio, a Soweto fashion brand specialising in African and formal wear, has won R50 000 in the Yoco competition.

Small business owners had to send a 30-second WhatsApp audio to the community radio station Jozi FM, explaining their business and how the money might assist them in growing it.

Inspired by his grandmother, Makhudu’s fashion journey began in 2007 when he was still in primary school. He used to make clothes for his family and friends to get extra cash to help his family financially.

Scottish Brown Studio designs.

“My parents didn’t have money to even buy me a backpack. I then started learning how to sew and when I moved to my grandmother’s place in 2010, the love for clothes grew. My grandmother loved sewing and creating clothes, so I started helping her when she was working. I’d say I’ve been in business for 15 years now.”