Soweto Fashion Week takes place on May 30-June 1 at Zone 6 Events venue in Diepkloof, Soweto. Picture: Supplied.

Soweto fashion lovers, brace yourselves for another exciting season of Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/ Winter 2019.



With the futuristic cowhide animal print as the theme for the 2019 A/W season, Soweto Fashion Week is once again bringing together designers from Soweto and across Gauteng to showcase their work at the prestigious three-day fashion mania taking place from May 30-June 1 at Zone 6 Events venue in Diepkloof, Soweto.





The theme for this year's Soweto Fashion Week is futuristic Cowhide animal print. Picture: Facebook.





Founder, Stephen Manzini says those attending Soweto Fashion Week, especially for the first time can expect high fashion from both established to relatively unknown brands, “Our passion is unearthing top talent in the fashion industry. Soweto is alive with creativity, with many designers longing to establish themselves on big stages, and that’s what we are all about.”





For more information and tickets purchases, visit sowetofashionweek.com.



