Soweto Fashion Week returns for autumn/winter 2023 collections

It’s fashion season, and just after wrapping up South African Fashion Week, fashion lovers will experience another fashion frenzy in South Africa, Soweto Fashion Week. On May 3 – 6, Sowetan fashion lovers will gather at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani to experience an exciting Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 collections.

Themed Winter 2023 – 24 runway collections, Soweto Fashion Week brings together Sowetan and South African designers to showcase their latest collections. Designers expected to take the runway this season are Dope, Elias of N O T E, FDB HUMAN STORE, MacGale and Spunk by Mimi Nkangane. Stephen Manzini, founder of Soweto Fashion Week, says those attending the show(s) can expect high fashion from established and emerging designers.

“Our passion is still consistently showcasing top talent in the fashion industry. Soweto and South Africa are alive with creativity, with many designers longing to grow their market, and that’s what we are all about. “Showcasing ensures brand relevance. Big international brands across the globe still showcase no matter how much their net worth is, they are still looking to keep and grow their market. We need to get back on the global map and global fashion conversations like Nigeria has.” Vincent Motau, Soweto Theatre general manager, says: Soweto Fashion Week not only puts the South African fashion and beauty industry on the map, it also shows people how it can be done in the theatre spaces besides plays and concerts.