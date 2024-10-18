Spooktacular Halloween looks: Five iconic costume ideas

The countdown to Halloween has begun and if you still have not planned a proper spooky costume for the day, worry not because we’ve got you covered. Halloween is celebrated annually on October 31. It is a time when people show off their creativity by putting together spooky outfits.

While some prefer to dress as pumpkins for Halloween, others want to look sexy or dress up as their favourite movie characters. These are some of the top five characters you can dress as this Halloween. Cruella

Besides being a talented fashion designer, Estella, who transforms into Cruella to seek revenge has a remarkable fashion sense. To achieve one of her iconic looks, all you need is a black and white wig, a black trench coat, black leather gloves and boots. With make-up, do the smokey eyes and finish off with red lipstick. Don’t forget a magic stick for a perfect Halloween costume.

Unleash the Cruella in you with a dramatic outfit this Halloween. Picture: Instagram. Betty Boop The animated cartoon character has an impeccable style with a sexy appeal. To achieve her most iconic look, you will need a short red strapless bubble dress with matching heels, gold bangles and gold hoop earrings and top it with a black pixie wig. With make-up, keep it subtle but wear voluminous lashes and a red lipstick.

Red a red dress if you want to dress as Betty Boop this Halloween. Picture: Instagram. Emily Cooper The fashion enthusiast from “Emily In Paris” is one of the most stylish characters of 2024. She’s bubbly and loves colour so if you want to achieve a similar look to her, freestyle with a lot of bright colours and explore layering. But lean towards the blues and the reds and don’t forget the accessories, especially a cute bag.

When it comes to channelling Emily Copper, don’t be shy to freestyle. Picture: Instagram. Lydia Deetz The iconic Deetz from “Beetlejuice 1988” will always be remembered for her unique fashion. Her best look you can re-create is the cover of the film, where she wore a wedding dress. You will need a white wedding gown with lace sleeves and a dramatic veil, a black curly wig with front bangs and a silver crown.

Finish off with a birthday make-up look and go heavy with a pink blush on the cheeks, just make sure you blend it well. Wednesday Addams The character from “Wednesday” loved monochrome. This Halloween, we are going for the polka dots. You will need a white shirt, polka dot dress, black ballerina shoes and black tights.