The Standard Bank Polo in the Park will be the first park polo event in Africa. Picture: Supplied.
The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park will take place on November 16 at Steyn City Parkland Residence in Johannesburg.

The  polo event will be the first park polo event in Africa. It is set to combine the sport of  polo, entertainment and a programme  of luxury lifestyle. 

MEDIA LAUNCH, 30 August 2019 . “Since inception, Steyn City has set out to create the space for families and friends to spend time together, doing what they love best,” comments Tammy Menton, Group Head of Marketing and Events, Steyn City Properties. “Polo in the Park is a perfect example of this; an event which speaks to our own ethos, which revolves around providing a lifestyle that’s unrivalled by anything else in South Africa. Of course, given facilities like our world class equestrian centre, it goes without saying that many of our residents are equine enthusiasts!” . . #SBPolointhePark #StandardBank #parkpolo #Africanfirst #AfricanDeluxeCompany #luxuryevents #SteynCity #medialaunch

"After being involved in the business of Luxury Polo events for 10 years, we could not be  prouder to partner with Africa’s biggest bank, to launch Africa’s first, The  Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the park. We are passionate about Africa, and South Africa and  showcasing our country to the world ," said Anina Malherbe-Lan of African Deluxe. 

This event will have  a series of interactive lifestyle experiences, such as  an Aspire Art Pop-Up Gallery, a Bulgari Jewelry Lounge, a luxury fashion emporium ,  jazz, live performances, and a showcase of luxury cars. 

Tickets range from R550 to R4 500, at Computicket.  

Visit  www.JoburgPolointhePark.com for more information. 