Standard Bank launches its inaugural polo in the park
The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park will take place on November 16 at Steyn City Parkland Residence in Johannesburg.
The polo event will be the first park polo event in Africa. It is set to combine the sport of polo, entertainment and a programme of luxury lifestyle.
"After being involved in the business of Luxury Polo events for 10 years, we could not be prouder to partner with Africa’s biggest bank, to launch Africa’s first, The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the park. We are passionate about Africa, and South Africa and showcasing our country to the world ," said Anina Malherbe-Lan of African Deluxe.
This event will have a series of interactive lifestyle experiences, such as an Aspire Art Pop-Up Gallery, a Bulgari Jewelry Lounge, a luxury fashion emporium , jazz, live performances, and a showcase of luxury cars.
Tickets range from R550 to R4 500, at Computicket.
Visit www.JoburgPolointhePark.com for more information.