Fashion, albeit a tad underwhelming, returned to the Golden Globes on Sunday in shades of green, red, yellow and sparkly gold after last year's show of #MeToo solidarity that turned the carpet black. And then there was Lady Gaga, a work of voluminous periwinkle from head to toe. Gaga, always fearless fashion-wise, wore couture Valentino with a blue-tinged up-do to match and a drop-dead gorgeous Tiffany diamond necklace. While bare at the shoulders, the gown included a wide train and two bulbous poofs just above the elbows.

Nicole Kidman was in a liquid oxblood sparkler with a high neck and black bow in her hair that seemed strangely paired with the tight look.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Elsie Fisher, the 15-year-old star of "Eighth Grade," was perfect young Hollywood in a belted red velvet suit by Kenzo, her hair in a back bun.

Elsie Fisher arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Emily Blunt joined the silver camp, a swingy Alexander McQueen look with illusion detailing and an open embroidered look to the skirt.

Emily Blunt arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision//African News Agency (ANA)

Also in custom Calvin Klein was Lupita Nyong'o of "Black Panther." It was strapless blue with loose embellishment that shimmied.

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Julia Roberts, dressed in a black-trouser look with a midriff top and matching piece that fell from her hips to the ground in back.

Julia Roberts arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

While the sparkle and statement gowns were definitely alive and well, Elisabeth Moss went in another direction, a short dress with a flattering tuxedo-style neck.

Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/African News Agency (ANA)



