Stay safe, but make it fashion

Stay safe, but make it fashion. That's what our local designers are doing to play their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But of course, there has to be style in it.

Seeing that there's a shortage of masks and the virus might not end sooner than we thought, these three local brands have decided to seize the opportunity of creating face masks, but make it fashion.

Matsidiso





Matsidiso has created fabric face masks to help curb the spread of corona virus. For every purchase made, they will donate 10% of the total purchase to #masks4all to aid in the distribution and creation of masks for those in need all around the country.





"Through donating a mask, together we have the potential to make a difference and possibly help save a life," said Jinae Heyns Co-Founder and Creative Director of the brand.





Cheetah mask by Matsidiso.





Danielle Frylinck





Danielle Frylinck says the reason they started making masks is because the access to N95 protective mask is scarce and every day, doctors, nurses, food service and workers of all kinds need them the most as they are boldly facing the Covid-19 pandemic.





"Our masks are not substitutes for N95, surgical, or procedural masks and are not FDA approved. They are an extra precaution that we can all take to protect ourselves however.

They are three or four layered cloth masks made from natural fabrics. Each mask has a wire nose piece that is adjustable and ensures a snug tight fit. Masks tie with soft fabric stripes at the back of the neck and head for comfort. They are washable and reusable. We have used colours and contrasts to try make a serious issue a little more attractive," said Frylinck.





Festival Face Mask by Danielle Frylinck.

Mia Melange





Miam Melangu makes mask from Shweshwe fabric. Only available in Mzansi, their handmade products are sold per order. In support of our local community, a portion of proceeds from each mask will be donated to Stellenbosch Unite, a collaborative aid action purposed to provide social support to vulnerable community members during the Covid-19 pandemic.





MM handcrafted shweshwe mask.





Pictures:Supplied