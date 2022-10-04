Stella McCartney doesn't want people to realise her collection is sustainable

Stella McCartney hopes people didn't notice she has a sustainable collection. The 51-year-old star has reflected on her recent Paris Fashion Week catwalk show, putting her spring-summer 2023 designs on display, including designs featuring regenerative cotton and leather alternatives.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told The Guardian newspaper: "If I’m doing my job right, you shouldn’t see any of the sustainability. “It should just look like the most luxurious, glamorous show. I don’t want it to look like sustainable fashion – I want it to look sexy and effortless and easy.” However, she did want to catch the eye of Bernard Arnault – the third richest man in the world and both the chief executive and chairman of LVMH – as he sat in the front row for the event.

She explained: "I have this incredible seat at the table, and I want to use that position to change fashion from the inside.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Mr Arnault is not stupid. While he is watching my show, looking at all these non-leather shoes, non-leather bags, non-leather jackets, he can compare what he’s looking at with the other brands. "He can see that there is no sacrifice visually, or in make, or in quality, in what I’m doing.” Her goal is to "infiltrate from within" and convince him that the grape skins from his company's vineyards can make a difference by becoming raw material for more people making leather-alternative fashion pieces.

Story continues below Advertisement