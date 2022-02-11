Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Here are a few of our favourites
Of course everyone loves chocolates and no one can resist a bunch of red roses, but roses don’t last and neither does a box of chocolates.
Here are a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas that have no expiry date.
Classics never go out of style. The big buckle velvet Birkenstock is a luxurious feminine twist on their classic style. The soft and velvety material ensures a refined and sophisticated look.
While not too many women would pick out a pair of cat-eye sunglasses for themselves, it sure makes for a great gift. These bubblegum pink Vogue cat-eyes will add an element of fun to any look.
Jewellery is always a winner. Personalised jewellery is even better. These pendants from James Jewellery are simple yet elegant.
If there’s one thing every woman should have in their bag, it is a good lip balm. Tinted lip balms are perfect for when you want a just a hint of colour. We love Burt's Bees 100% natural Tinted Lip Balms, in Pink Blossom.
In the same way women love shoes, they love perfume. One can have a scent for every occasion or time of day. The Narciso Rodriguez Ambree Eau De Parfum, with amber floral notes, is perfect for a romantic sunset dinner.
Not all rings gifted on Valentine’s Day are meant to be an engagement ring and not all heart-shaped rings are kitsch. The Black Betty free-form heart ring, set with a single Black Diamond, is perfectly playful.
If she can wear it and you can borrow it, it’s already a winning gift. These unisex Halva handwoven robes from The Cotton Company are luxurious and soft. Floaty and lightweight, with wide kimono style sleeves, deep pockets, and a long belt.
A little self love goes a long way. The Lulu & Marula Calming Bath & Body Kit is the ultimate “treat yourself” bundle. This bath and body duo is crammed with floral ingredients, like neroli, geranium, and ylang ylang, that will transport your mind to an exotic seaside paradise.
A gift from our very own African soil speaks heart of all of us. Terres d’Afrique has created five aromatic blends inspired by distinctive African biomes, and evoking their characteristic scents. Their aromatherapy blends are made of pure African essential oils. Using South Africa’s most famous indigenous health tonic, Buchu, combined with Madagascan Black and Pink Peppers, the Fynbos Crush blend will activate circulation and detoxify your body.