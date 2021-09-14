Stop what you’re doing and read this: Thuso Mbedu will be on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show

Thuso Mbedu’s star keeps shining brighter and we can’t help but be proud. The Underground Railroad star will be one of the celebrities making an appearance on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.

Rihanna shared a trailer of the show on her Instagram account, ahead of appearing at the Met Gala. This is another achievement for Mbedu, whose critically acclaimed performance on Railroad earned her a Hollywood Critics Association Award, and also a role on TriStar Pictures' The Woman King, alongside Viola Davis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu recently shared a campaign with French luxury maison, Christian Dior, for their Miss Dior perfume.

The fashion show/concert, which showcases the latest range from Rihanna’s lingerie brand, will premiere on September 24, on Amazon Prime Video. Teasing the upcoming show, Rihanna said: “We want to make people look good and feel good. We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.” The Savage x Fenty lingerie show has become one of the most anticipated shows since it launched in 2019, and it is mainly due the art direction, the diversity the show features and, of course, the garments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Performers at the Vol. 3 show include Normani, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Jade Novah and Bia, with Mbedu, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, Drag Race stars Symone and Gottmik, Jeremy Pope, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emily Ratajkowski, all walking in the brand’s garments. Interestingly, former Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo will also be featured on the show. Rihanna in Savage x Fenty. Picture: Instagram Savage x Fenty is credited for the demise of the brand and it’s popular show. The brand has since cancelled the show and its angels, and has re-branded as a women centric brand.