Students close the academic year with a bang at Stadio annual fashion show

Stadio School of Fashion, formerly known as LISOF, hosted its annual fashion show on November 26 at the Mall of Africa, Midrand. It was the first live show since the Covid pandemic broke out in 2020. As per its tradition, fashion students created collections to present to a massive audience of the media, fashion buyers and critics, stylists, and the fashion community at large.

More than 176 students took to the runway to showcase their creativity, exhibiting 270 plus spectacular yet varied looks. Athleisure look created by first year fashion student. Picture: Supplied. Maryne Steenekamp, Head of Stadio School of Fashion, says their fashion show is not only an opportunity for students to show people what they have learned and achieved. It is also a great stepping stone in preparing them for the fashion world. “I am incredibly proud of all those who took part - they pulled out all the stops and were especially unafraid to showcase garments that focussed on the fashion of the future, touching on topical discussions like up-cycling and gender neutrality,” says Steenkamp.

The students also received feedback from industry experts who assessed and rated their masterpieces. Stadio’s student seem to have a brighter future in the fashion industry. Stadio has produced internationally acclaimed designers like Thebe Magugu, who launched his brand five years ago after graduating. Magugu has made South Africa proud with his exceptional storytelling skills using fashion. As a result, he was named the winner of the converted LVMH Prize in 2019.

