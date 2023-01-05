Style tips on what to wear to the L’Ormarins King’s Plate

South Africa’s most prestigious and long-standing horseracing event the 162nd L'Ormarins King's Plate (formerly Queen's Plate) will be taking place on Saturday, 7th January 2023. Guests who don their finest outfits in keeping with the strict blue and white dress code could stand the chance of winning the competitions for Best Hat, Best Dressed Man or Best Dressed Woman.

Mahlatse Kekana, Lebogang Moshime and Noxolo Msitshana. The running of the 158th Queen’s Plate and third year of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival at Kenilworth race course. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Up for grabs are prizes from Cartier, Victoria Gin and Anthonij Rupert Wyne. The grand prize for the best dressed woman will be a trip for two to experience the Qatar Goodwood Festival, one of the undisputed highlights of the British racing season at the end of July 2023. If you’re planning on attending this prestigious event but still looking for an outfit, here are a few tips on what to wear on the day.

All things blue While navy blue will always be a classic there are so many other shades of blue to choose from. If you want to keep it subtle you can go for baby blue but if you’re looking to be bolder and more vibrant then colours like Ultramarine and Periwinkle are for you. You don’t have to stick to one shade either. You can mix it up by pairing light with dark bottoms and tops. Faye Mfikwe in a Gert Johann Coetzee garment. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). White on white with a hint of blue

Wearing white head-to-toe is simple yet sophisticated. While it could come across as boring, think about wearing different textures. Lace and silk are great options on a hot summer’s day as well as classic white linen. For a touch of blue opt for a bold-toned fascinator or a simple blue accessory. Add something blue to an all-white outfit. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Print party Think classic polka dots, nautical stripes or feminine summer florals in blue and white. Even if it’s just one item of outfit paired with either plain blue or white.

