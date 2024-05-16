Independent Online
Thursday, May 16, 2024

Stylish sophistication ‘Couture on the Green’ shines at Nedbank International Polo

Zanele van Zyl and Mabatho Mutloatse came to dress to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Alison Tu

Published 4h ago

The illustrious Inanda Club in Sandton played host to Africa’s world class polo event, the Nedbank International Polo, on the weekend where, under warm, sunny skies, the city’s stylish and sophisticated came out to celebrate the South Africa-Argentina clash.

The polo created a flawless atmosphere for good times, looking good and being reminded of the power of bringing people together.

Celebrities and personalities brought the glamour with their ‘Couture on the Greens’ themed looks.

Actor Luthando ‘BU’ Mthembu and social media content creator Primo Baloyi came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Supplied

The guests included; South African TV Personality and Brand Creative K Naomi, Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu, social media content creator Primo Baloyi, chefs Zanele van Zyl and Neo Nontso, fashion designers Mzukisi Mbane and Palmer Mutandwa, actress Nirvana Nokwe and more.

Imprint fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane and Stunning Maze came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Alison Tu

Entertaining guests at the Stella Artois marquee included music performances by Justin Chalice, Shorty on Sax, Just Mo, and DJ Segakwe.

The 2024 Nedbank International Polo, in partnership with Stella Artois, reignited the age-old polo rivalry between South Africa and Argentina while the prestigious Inanda club was the perfect setting for the test, played at an intensely high speed and won by Argentina.

Actress Nirvana Nokwe and Oarabile Kgantsi came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Supplied

The reigning world champions, the Argentinian team are renowned for their unmatched riding skills and mesmerising stickwork, and they certainly captivated audiences with their prowess on the field.

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle

