Stylish sophistication ‘Couture on the Green’ shines at Nedbank International Polo

The illustrious Inanda Club in Sandton played host to Africa’s world class polo event, the Nedbank International Polo, on the weekend where, under warm, sunny skies, the city’s stylish and sophisticated came out to celebrate the South Africa-Argentina clash. The polo created a flawless atmosphere for good times, looking good and being reminded of the power of bringing people together.

Celebrities and personalities brought the glamour with their ‘Couture on the Greens’ themed looks. Actor Luthando ‘BU’ Mthembu and social media content creator Primo Baloyi came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Supplied The guests included; South African TV Personality and Brand Creative K Naomi, Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu, social media content creator Primo Baloyi, chefs Zanele van Zyl and Neo Nontso, fashion designers Mzukisi Mbane and Palmer Mutandwa, actress Nirvana Nokwe and more. Imprint fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane and Stunning Maze came dressed to the nines at the Nedbank International Polo. Picture: Alison Tu Entertaining guests at the Stella Artois marquee included music performances by Justin Chalice, Shorty on Sax, Just Mo, and DJ Segakwe.