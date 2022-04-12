Sunglasses trends straight off the red carpet

Day or night, sunglasses have become an essential accessory to complete any look. Because they are constantly dodging the paparazzi and the flashing lights, celebrities especially love their shades.

At the Oscars and Grammy Awards, we’ve seen our favourite stars step out in style rocking glam outfits straight off the runway of some of the world’s top designers. Red carpet style pushes runway trends – and that includes accessories. And as mentioned before, sunglasses are a must-have. The men, in particular, loved sporting sunglasses this year which is understandable as there is only so much you can do with a tuxedo. The fashion-forward sunglasses elevated their looks and added an unusual yet striking aspect.

Here are our favourite sunglass looks spotted on the red carpet. While South Africans might not have access to the exact same sunglasses these celebs rock, we have found similar ones for you to shop. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the hottest Hollywood couple right now and their red carpet looks are always on point. We love how they rocked these rectangle-shaped black shades at the Grammy Awards. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Reuters/Maria Alejandra Cardona Get the look with Prada Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., is an American R&B singer. She chose thin metal-framed sunglasses with rectangle tinted lenses.

