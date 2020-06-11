LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
It is understood that employees at the company asked bosses to support the movement. Picture: Twitter.
It is understood that employees at the company asked bosses to support the movement. Picture: Twitter.

Superbalist issues apology on Black Lives Matter after social media outcry

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local online clothing store Superbalist have done an about turn on keeping mum about the Black Lives Matter movement following pressure from the public and their staff.

It is understood that employees at the company asked bosses to support the movement.  Superbalist's response was that  it is against company policy to speak on matters that doesn't affect their business

Producer and creative Gina Jeanz, who used to work with the brand, said that she was disappointed with how the situation was handled. Her tweet spurred others to add their voices as well.






As a result of the outcry, Superbalist issued an apology statement. 

A statement released by Superbalist. 

Although the brand has apologised, it may be too little too late. Some customers aired their opinions, with a few threatening to delete their apps. Others also  accused the brand of deleting people's comments.

Share this article:

Related Articles