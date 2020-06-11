Superbalist issues apology on Black Lives Matter after social media outcry





It is understood that employees at the company asked bosses to support the movement. Superbalist's response was that it is against company policy to speak on matters that doesn't affect their business





Producer and creative Gina Jeanz, who used to work with the brand, said that she was disappointed with how the situation was handled. Her tweet spurred others to add their voices as well.





I said it with my chest, I won’t be intimidated, I’ve worked with @superbalist and I’m so disappointed with how the employees are being treated for wanting to address #blacklivesmatter , being told that they should be grateful they have jobs. This is unacceptable. @ them — BLM ✊🏾 (@GinaJeanz) June 10, 2020 Please read - @superbalist we want to know what is going on pic.twitter.com/pq5mOplfQ5 — BLM ✊🏾 (@GinaJeanz) June 10, 2020





I did work with superbalist that isn’t out yet, so now I must cancel and send their stuff back ngoba they don’t care about what we go through, we are only good enough for ads 🙂 — Nompumelelo Ledwaba (@Mpoomy_Ledwaba) June 11, 2020





Superbalist built a brand using black urban culture and PoC influencers. BLM is your brand. The 85% black staff is meaningless if the management, board, and decision makers are all white. This is disappointing, but totally expected. — Ashlin (@AshlinSimpson) June 11, 2020





Reading tweets about @superbalist from @ali_hen and @GinaJeanz, I’ve been confused to hear about what allegedly goes “against policies”. Because I wrote the policies. In case I was dreaming I went back and had a look at the handbook that published when I was Head of Copy there. pic.twitter.com/98GtYOTJ5g — Cayleigh Bright (@CayleighBright) June 10, 2020









As a result of the outcry, Superbalist issued an apology statement.





A statement released by Superbalist.





Although the brand has apologised, it may be too little too late. Some customers aired their opinions, with a few threatening to delete their apps. Others also accused the brand of deleting people's comments.



