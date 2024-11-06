Sustainable fashion: the call to end cruelty in wool production

While the push for sustainable fashion continues to grow worldwide, designers must not forget to protect animals. Wool is one of the most used fabrics in the fashion industry but processing it must be done sustainably to ensure no animal gets hurt.

Global fashion brand Mango and Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, have launched the “Be Their Voice” campaign to raise awareness and to urge brands and policymakers to end live lamb cutting by 2030. “After three years of intense talks, we finally can applaud Mango’s decision to ban the cruel mutilation of lambs and call on Australia, by far the biggest wool producer for clothing, to do the same. “The shift towards more animal welfare for such a key player in the fast fashion sector is also a signal for other competitors to follow suit,” said Rebecca Picallo Gil, wool campaign lead at Four Paws.

Merino wool can still be sourced to make clothes, as long as no animals are harmed in the process. Picture: Pexels. “The Australian wool industry can no longer ignore the sheer number of brands supporting this global movement. It must finally put an end to this outdated and extremely painful procedure for Merino lambs and transition towards pain-free alternatives.“ Supporting this campaign are several brands, including, adidas, Zara, Patagonia and others that have already signed the Four Paws Brand Letter of Intent against live lamb cutting. Furthermore, the organisation reports that over 80 per cent of the superfine Merino wool for the global fashion market comes from Australia – the only country in the world where live lamb cutting (mulesing) is legally and commonly practised.