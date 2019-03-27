A glimpse of the Japanese Military collection that will be showcased by Tabitha Style at SAFW. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ANA Pictures.

From the dusty streets of Soweto to the glamorous runways of Sandton City, Soweto born brand Tabitha Style is set to showcase for the very first time at South African Fashion Week which takes place on April 3-6.



Tabitha Style is a men's and womenswear brand founded 10 years ago by power couple Dorcas Madi and George Mkhoma.





Madi who has been sewing since Grade 10 started making baby shoes after having a child in 2009 and seeing an opportunity to turn it into a business, Mkhoma also hopped in and learned how to sow.





Expect to see shades of green from the Japanese Military collection. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ ANA Pictures.





“When I met George I was working as an engineer but still in fashion. In 2009 I fell pregnant with my daughter Bonolo and that’s when I started making baby shoes. George grew interested in learning how to sow and I taught him. In 2010 he started making menswear. In 2016 we opened a boutique in Mapetla, Soweto and that’s how Tabitha Styles came about,” says Madi.





Inspired by the Japanese Military, Tabitha Style Spring/Summer 2019 collection of Samurai and smart clothing will be revealed at SAFW as they're finalists in the MINI Scouting Menswear in association with GQ.





Monochrome will also be a thing, just broken a bit to add mo fair. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ANA Pictures.





“The Japanese collection was inspired by The Book of Eli and The Forbidden Seed. The attire in both movies are so well layered and how the colours blend together makes it easy to wear,” says Madi.





For Madi, showcasing at SAFW is more than wanting to win it’s about taking the opportunity to share her talent with the rest of the country.





“I would love to win but the main reason I entered was just to showcase at SAFW because being on that runway means you’re no longer a baby, you’re now on a bigger stage where there is so much to grasp.





"I’ve showcased at Nasrec Youth Expo before. It was nothing like fashion week but it was a great experience. It’s one of those fashion shows I think every designer must go through before entering fashion week. It was a preparation for us to learn how things are done backstage," says Madi.





Rompers and gladiators will be trending on the runway. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ANA Pictures.





Other designers who will be showcasing under the MINI Scouting Menswear in association with GQ on Friday, April 5, 6 pm are Reign, Nesu, Richard Hoy, Bi Parel, and Zazu.



