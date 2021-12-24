Table Bay Mall opens The Fashion Cube for local brands
Table Bay Mall in Cape Town has opened a new space for local designers called The Fashion Cube.
The Fashion Cube is a platform that allows rising South African brands to showcase their craft in a bigger space.
“The launch of The Fashion Cube is an exciting development for us, reaffirming our commitment to helping small local businesses grow and thrive.
“We’re extremely proud of this very special space. Not only does it create a showcase for local retailers in the fashion space, but many of these retailers use local manufacturers in the making of their wares. The Fashion Cube is also playing a role in stimulating the local economy,” said Rian Thompson, centre manager of Table Bay Mall.
Some of the brands you can expect to find at The Fashion Cube include Soigné, founded by Lynette Booysen in August 2020. The brand makes sophisticated and comfortable sleepwear in the most exquisite silk and satin.
“We prioritise quality. All our fabrics are hand-picked, and we ensure that we pick the best quality. The products are carefully manufactured using patterns. We offer a wide variety of products, colours and we cater for all sizes and shapes,” said Booysen.
Another brand found at The Fashion Cube is Dusty Rose, which makes unique swimwear and athleisurewear.
There is also RawJoy, which makes lovely jewellery.
“All pieces created by RawJoy are made from genuine leather, metal and semi-precious stone and put together by hand. The process starts with me selecting each stone for its unique beauty and then matching it with leather which is hand-dyed. I choose stones and design my pieces as wearable art. I believe that each piece has its own energy, and like no two people are the same, no two stones that we work with are ever the same,” said Joy.
The Fashion Cube is open for those who wish to shop local brands.