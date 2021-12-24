Table Bay Mall opens The Fashion Cube for local brands

Table Bay Mall in Cape Town has opened a new space for local designers called The Fashion Cube. The Fashion Cube is a platform that allows rising South African brands to showcase their craft in a bigger space.

“The launch of The Fashion Cube is an exciting development for us, reaffirming our commitment to helping small local businesses grow and thrive. “We’re extremely proud of this very special space. Not only does it create a showcase for local retailers in the fashion space, but many of these retailers use local manufacturers in the making of their wares. The Fashion Cube is also playing a role in stimulating the local economy,” said Rian Thompson, centre manager of Table Bay Mall. Some of the brands you can expect to find at The Fashion Cube include Soigné, founded by Lynette Booysen in August 2020. The brand makes sophisticated and comfortable sleepwear in the most exquisite silk and satin.

“We prioritise quality. All our fabrics are hand-picked, and we ensure that we pick the best quality. The products are carefully manufactured using patterns. We offer a wide variety of products, colours and we cater for all sizes and shapes,” said Booysen. Another brand found at The Fashion Cube is Dusty Rose, which makes unique swimwear and athleisurewear. There is also RawJoy, which makes lovely jewellery.