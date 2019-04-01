AFICTFW will bring creatives from across Africa who will turn the “mother city” into a week-long of fashion and lifestyle festivities. Picture: Supplied.

African Fashion International (AFI) presents an exciting season of AFI Cape Town Fashion Week ( AFICTFW) where African designers will play on the runway revealing their latest collections.



The Mother City will be turned into an all-week fashion extravaganza when designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameronn and Morocco with strong African aesthetic in their creations pair up with local favourites, the likes of Maxhosa by Laduma, Imprint, and Marianne Fassler.





African designers will pair up with local favourites such as Maxhosa by Laduma, Imprint, and Marianne Fassler. Picture: Supplied.





“Africa has always been a source of inspiration for the rest of the world. AFI is set up to showcase and propel African designers in order to promote their businesses.





Africa can definitely compete with the global brands given the support and an enabling ecosystem, that is what AFI seeks to facilitate,” says AFI Founder and CEO, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe.





While the world is investing in appealing to African consumers, home-grown creatives have the responsibility to set the trends. Picture: Supplied.





AFICTFW will commence with Condé Nast International Conference on April 9 of which AFI is a major sponsor and proceed with the fashion show on April 11-13.



