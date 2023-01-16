Social media is full of vile people, but there are still those with a good heart. A 17-year-old girl named Zoe, who goes by "Zohtaco" on TikTok, had her bubble burst when she excitedly uploaded a video showcasing her new Charles & Keith handbag.

@zohtaco thank you dad 🥹 ♬ Glitch - Just audios The teen, who received a bag from her father, posted the video with the caption, “my first luxury handbag”. Instead of being excited for her, privileged TikTok users filled her comments section with vile remarks, saying things like: “I get that you come from humble beginnings but calling C&K a luxury brand is just too much”. In response to one of the nasty comments which said: “Who’s gonna tell?”, she opened up about her situation. With her voice shaking, she said she comes from a poor background, so getting that bag was a luxury for her.

@zohtaco Replying to @cressy ♬ original sound - zoe 🦋 “Money is the topic that makes me most uncomfortable to talk about. And that is because, growing up, I did not have a lot. My family did not have a lot. We couldn’t buy new things as simple as bread. From bread talk, that was such an occasional thing. That kind of thing was such a luxury for us. "When we first moved to Singapore, every time we passed by a store, my parents would just say next time. But next time, we’d never come. Your comment spoke volumes about how ignorant you seem because of your wealth. To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury, but for me and my family, it is a lot. And I’m so grateful that my dad was able to get me one. He worked so hard for that money. I can't believe I got hate over a bag that I was so excited to have.” After seeing her story on Mothership, American model Wisdom Kaye asked Twitter users to locate the girl so he could give her luxury handbags.

“Twitter what's her @ !!! I've got a luxury bag(s) with her name on it !!” The trendy model is still trying to get in touch with her, and we hope he finds her soon. Meanwhile, Zoe posted another video on TikTok, thanking everyone who supported her and showed her love.

