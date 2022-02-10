Tennis player Elena Rybakina wears Rich Mnisi x adidas at St. Petersburg Open

South African designers are doing the most internationally, and it’s beautiful to see. Tennis player Elena Rybakina supported Rich Mnisi by wearing the new Rich Mnisi x Adidas Tennis Primeknit Dress in her match against Varvara Gracheva at the St. Petersburg Open. The skirt she wore is part of the recently launched collection that the Joburg-based designer did with Adidas.

World No. 12, Elena Rybakina also seen in the ADIDAS x RICH MNISI Tennis Primeknit Dress in her match against Varvara Gracheva which she won 6-2-6-1 at the St. Petersburg Open.#AdidasxRichMnisi #FomulaTX pic.twitter.com/gprKTMoM3x — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) February 9, 2022 “I am immensely proud to present this collection in collaboration with Adidas, an iconic brand that I grew up seeing on People of Color that were rewriting the arts. It has been a pleasure to bring my designs to classic pieces. We have created a bright, unique collection that reflects my love for the idea of community and heritage, individuality, and self-expression. Our aim was to create pieces that support life on and off the sports field,” said Mnisi. Inspired by the designer’s Tsonga culture, the collection celebrates the African heritage. “Environment was an important aspect when looking at methods and materials used in the creation process. I am so pleased we’ve used Adidas’ advanced technology and partly recycled materials,” adds Mnisi.

In other news, Adidas is facing backlash from football supporters after terminating its contract with French soccer player Kurt Zouma who was filmed kicking his cat. “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” read a statement from Adidas. Football fans feel that the decision to terminate his contract was harsh compared to other players who have violated policies but continued to work with the brand.