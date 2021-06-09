Thando Thabethe opens her first physical store for Thabooty’s

Actress and media personality Thando Thabethe is opening her first physical store in Dainfern Square, North of Johannesburg. In 2017, the 947 Drive with Thando presenter launched Thabooty’s, an underwear and shapewear brand, which has been selling online.

Fast-forward to 2021, the How to Ruin Christmas star took to Instagram to announce that she is finally opening a walk-in store. She said: “It takes dedication to manage a career in TV and radio, while also launching the first physical store of @thabootys, which I’m so very excited about. This would not be possible without my education and qualification.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) The businesswoman joins the likes of other entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu footwear and Lekau Sehoana of Drip footwear, have been opening physical stores across the country for their respective brands.

This past weekend, Baloyi opened his 26th store in Mahikeng, North West. Meanwhile, Sohoana opened a seventh store in Springs Mall, East Rand, in March. Not only that, on June 8, Drip Footwear announced its partnership with local rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest. The two brands collaborated to form “Roots Of Fame”, a company they will use to launch products that merge shoes and music. “The synergy of two businessmen coming from similar backgrounds sparked this alliance,” said Sehoana.