Thando Thabethe’s Thabooty’s announced as the official swimwear brand for Miss SA 2022

Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe is making boss moves as her swimwear brand Thabooty’s has been announced as the official Miss South Africa 2022 swimwear sponsor. It is such big news for her considering that she built the brand from ground level. Also, it is inspiring to many young South Africans who look up to her.

“Proud to announce my baby @thabootys is the official partner for @official_misssa 2022! Your dreams are valid,” she said on Twitter. Not only that, she was also the host of the top 10 announcement event at the Maslow Hotel this week.

Proud to announce my baby @thabootys is the official partner for @official_misssa 2022‼️‼️‼️ 🦅🦅

Your dreams are valid!!! #misssa2022 pic.twitter.com/4Fqcb3sRLm — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) June 13, 2022 She is also one of this year’s judges who picked the top 30 and the top 10. Bonang Matheba’s MCC’s brand House of BNG is also returning as the official partner for Miss SA for a 4th consecutive year.

