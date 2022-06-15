Thando Thabethe’s Thabooty’s announced as the official swimwear brand for Miss SA 2022

Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe is making boss moves as her swimwear brand Thabooty’s has been announced as the official Miss South Africa 2022 swimwear sponsor.
It is such big news for her considering that she built the brand from ground level. Also, it is inspiring to many young South Africans who look up to her.
“Proud to announce my baby @thabootys is the official partner for @official_misssa 2022! Your dreams are valid,” she said on Twitter.
Not only that, she was also the host of the top 10 announcement event at the Maslow Hotel this week.
She is also one of this year’s judges who picked the top 30 and the top 10.
Bonang Matheba’s MCC’s brand House of BNG is also returning as the official partner for Miss SA for a 4th consecutive year.
“The Miss South Africa pageant is an exciting event we all look forward to every year. And like many young South Africans, it has always been close to my heart since I was a little girl. Officially partnering with them again this year is such an honour, both are proudly South African brands. We at the House of BNG are excited to rally behind the contestants and look forward to yet another amazing year,” says the media personality.
The Miss South Africa 2022 finale will take place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, on August 13.