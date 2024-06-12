The 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award 25 semi-finalists announced

For the first time this year, fashion design students from across KZN provided judges with a glimpse of their artistic and creative interpretations of the official “Ride the Wave” theme for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. Tuesday kicked off the opening round of judging in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by Durban Fashion Fair and judges had a tough time viewing and deciding on the best designs from almost 100 entrants.

Each designer was required to present a race-day ensemble that best encompasses the spirit of the 2024 theme. "Today was absolutely thrilling. These young designers have pushed the boundaries of fashion, and we are incredibly excited to see who will emerge victorious in the competition,” said Vuyisile Ngobese, public relations officer for the Hollywood Foundation and one of the judges. “The ‘Ride the Wave’ theme has inspired creative and stunning designs. Each designer brought their unique interpretation, showcasing a remarkable blend of innovation and artistry. The intricate details, bold colours, and inventive textures we saw today were truly extraordinary. It was a tough decision, but we’ve selected the top 25 semi-finalists who truly captured the spirit of the theme with their exceptional craftsmanship and flawless execution,” said Ngobese.

The 25 semi-finalists will go on to show off their creations once again at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on June 19, when 10 finalists will be announced. These top 10 will then show off their interpretations at the Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience Preview Gala at Gateway and again on stage at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on July 6, where the top three student designers will be announced. The top three students will receive prizes to the total value of R70 000 from Gold Circle, Schweppes and Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

The Hollywood Foundation will also award a total of R100 000 worth of bursaries to the winner, second and third-placed students. The college attended by the winning student will receive a R30 000 grant from Gold Circle to develop their young design talent. The 25 semi-finalists, pictured here with their models after the judging, in the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by Durban Fashion Fair. Picture: Rogan Ward / Gameplan Media The 25 semi-finalist are:

Ntombikayise Khumalo (Lindiwe Khuzwayo A of F) Sphesihle Mathe (DUT) Liam Nisbet (SG International)

Samukelisiwe Zulu (Esayidi Fashion School) Fundiswa Bhengu (Esayidi Fashion School) Relebohile Mongali (DUT)

Ndlozi Sineziwe (PMB School of Fashion) Nduduzo Zwane (Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy) Erin Seymour (Esayidi Fashion School)

Balungile Ndlovu (PMB School of Fashion) Nontsikelelo Godlo (PMB School of Fashion) Beryl Sithole (PMB School of Fashion)

Monwabisi Xulu (PMB School of Fashion) Krishan Ramdewu (PMB School of Fashion) Lindelwa Maseko (Inscape Education Group)

Tamaryn Price (Esayidi Fashion School) Olwethu Payi (DUT) Avuyile Sihlobo (DUT)

Nontuthuko Chagwe (DUT) Ayanda Zulu (Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy) Kisha Williams (Fezile Fashion Skills Academy)

Bongumusa Bhengu (Umgungundlovu TVET) Simngaye Zuma (Umgungundlovu TVET) Sanele Mkhize (Umgungundlovu TVET)