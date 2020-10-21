The All Fashion Sourcing Young Designer Competition is back

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now in its third year, the All Fashion Sourcing Young Designer Competition is back to offer young designers an opportunity to showcase their talents through their interpretation of a predetermined design brief. Put together by trend forecaster, Nicola Cooper, the theme for this year is “Africa Is Now”. A total of 10 fashion and design scholars, who are graduating in the year 2020 or have recently graduated or are part of a design internship program, were selected by the Cape Town Fashion Council and Cooper to design an on-trend, retail-ready look that will inspire and excite African consumers. The top 10 finalists are Bronwyn Grobbelaar, Caitlyn Blofield, Caylin Wilsnach, Dorcas Mutombo, Gabi Rose Bezuidenhout, Hannah Wilson, Jacques Bam, Mbalenhle Mncube, Morgane Lamport and Sinazo Janda. Caylin Wilsnach designs. Picture: Supplied. They stand a chance to win prizes valued over R80 000, with the main prize being an all-expenses-paid opportunity to participate at Texworld Paris in February 2021 (or later in the year depending on travel restrictions), and an R10 000 cash prize for the winner.

Last year, Ha Eun Bae was the winner after interpreting the theme “Designing Emotions” so well. She went to Paris in September to showcase her designs at Texworld.

Since the show could not take place in live view, All Fashion Sourcing show director, Kathryn Frew, said they had to come up with other ways to ensure that the designers’ work is seen and celebrated.

She said: “As organisers, we did not want the Young Designers to miss the buzz and excitement of showing off their garments that they work tirelessly to conceptualise, then create and bring to life. All fashion sourcing is the platform to show their talent to the world, and hopefully, it will springboard for their careers in the world of fashion. The top ten designs selected were filmed in-studio, and the full production will form part of the programme – albeit pre-recorded.”

The Young Designers Competition will be streamed on Wednesday, November 4. Visit allfashionsourcing to register to view the show.