Brooklyn Beckham attends his mom's show. (Reuters)

The designer's husband retired soccer superstar David Beckham, and the couple's four children turned up as guests of honour Sunday to support her London Fashion Week show. The former Spice Girl was among the big names showcasing their latest designs in the British capital, alongside Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Roland Mouret. The front row at Victoria Beckham's runway show has a younger average age than the VIP seats at other shows. The designer's youngest, 7-year-old Harper, sat on her dad's lap for a cuddle as he chatted amiably with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The Beckham family sitting front row at the Victoria Beckham fashion show. (Picture: Instagram)

Like everyone else, Beckham family members in the audience whipped out smartphones to take a picture of Victoria Beckham when she came out for a bow at the end of the display.

Designer Victoria Beckham after her catwalk show during London Fashion Week Women's A/W19 in London. (Picture: Reuters)

The designer said she wanted to channel "modern femininity" and cinematic drama for the collection and had in mind a particular image of the woman wearing her clothes.

Victoria Beckham, A/W19 collection, London Fashion Week. (Picture: Reuters)

"She's proper but she's definitely not prim," Beckham wrote in her show notes.

The result was a mix of ladylike classics — tailored check blazers, tweeds, argyle jumpers, silky blouses neatly tucked into pencil skirts — with saucy, eye-catching details like knee-high, open-toed sock boots in lipstick red or leopard, or bright satin stilettos in citrus, bright fuchsia and chartreuse.

Victoria Beckham, A/W19 collection, London Fashion Week. (Picture: Reuters)

The bell-bottomed trouser, a style the designer has adopted as her signature, made an appearance. So did the trend for checks, which still appears to be going strong. One ensemble featured a wide-lapelled coat, trousers and a tote bag in the same brown check pattern.

Victoria Beckham, A/W19 collection, London Fashion Week. (Picture: Reuters)



