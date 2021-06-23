The best dressed at this year’s Cell C Inanda Africa Cup

South African A-listers and fashionistas gathered at the Inanda Club in Sandton this past weekend to witness the 2021 Cell C Inanda Africa Cup. The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup is a unique knockout polo championship, not only for horse racing lovers, but the fanciers of fine things, too.

This year’s tournament was hosted by the multi-talented actress, producer, award-winning radio host, social media personality and philanthropist Bridget Masinga. The SA FM presenter donned a blue satin suit by K Moraba Collective. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) Meanwhile, multi-award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase looked exquisite in a Ryan Keys number.