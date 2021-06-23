The best dressed at this year’s Cell C Inanda Africa Cup
Share this article:
South African A-listers and fashionistas gathered at the Inanda Club in Sandton this past weekend to witness the 2021 Cell C Inanda Africa Cup.
The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup is a unique knockout polo championship, not only for horse racing lovers, but the fanciers of fine things, too.
This year’s tournament was hosted by the multi-talented actress, producer, award-winning radio host, social media personality and philanthropist Bridget Masinga.
The SA FM presenter donned a blue satin suit by K Moraba Collective.
Meanwhile, multi-award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase looked exquisite in a Ryan Keys number.
Reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane, known for serving the hottest looks on the “Real Housewives Of Durban”, came through for the tournament.
She looked flamboyant in a white dress by Tomi R and a custom fascinator by House Of Sass, styled by her stylist Phupho Gumede.
Durban musician and producer DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi looked ravishing in Imprint garments.
Meanwhile, celebrity publicist Simphiwe Majola wore an all-black outfit.
The Cell C Inanda Africa Cup has an academy, the City Polo, founded by Craig James more than a decade ago.
It is aimed at providing a safe and enjoyable environment for existing and aspiring riders of all ages.
Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of marketing at Cell C, said they are happy to be part of a development aimed at creating world class sports stars.
“We are proud to support the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup’s development drive, as the organisers strive to grow the sport among South Africans from previously marginalised communities.
“This is in line with our ambition to create growth opportunities within the sport, and enable the athletes to change their world,” said Chimhandamba.