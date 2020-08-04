LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
S.P.C.C. at the SA Menswear Week SS21.
The best looks from SA Menswear Week

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 15h ago

This past weekend, South African Men’s Wear Week hosted its first digital show.

Designers from across the country showcased their Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

The likes of Thobey Cooper, Perseus Streetwear, Nao Serati, Masa Mara, XM Creations, Maze Collective, Throwaway Twenty, Rosey & Vittori, Sergeant Pepper Clothing Company (SPCC) and Imprint ZA presented the garments they had been working on before and during the lockdown.

Also taking to the runway was Iconic Black, Jacques Lagrange, Del Lombard, and Lucky Luke.

Here are our favourite looks from each collection.

Del Lombard

Del Lombard designs.

Iconic Black

Stylish summer look by Iconic Black.

Imprint

Imprint.

Jacques Lagrange

Jacques Lagrange Couture.

Lucky Luke

Lucky Luke

Masa Mara

Masa Mara

Maze Collective

Maze Collective

Nao Serati

Nao Serati.

Perseus Streetwear

Rosey & Vittori

Rosey & Vittori

S.P.C.C.

S.P.C.C.

Thobey Cooper

Thobey Cooper.

Throwaway Twenty

Throwaway Twenty.

XM Creations

XM Creations.

