The best menswear looks from SA Fashion Week SS21 digital collections

South African Fashion Week is one of the biggest events on the fashion calendar.

Before Covid-19, fashionistas would dress to the nines and put their best foot forward in order to catch the media’s eye.

And, of course, the who’s who of the fashion industry would sit in the front row, watching their favourite designers reveal their collections.

Now that most events have gone digital in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the experience is no more.

In true fashion tradition, the last day(s) of the fashion week was dedicated to menswear and, at the SAFW Digital Collections, the menswear designers proved that spring/summer 21 is all about the pop of colours and non-gender-based garments.

If you’ve been following Ephymol, you would’ve noticed his love for various patterns. This season was no different. We loved his use of offcuts to create a collection that was colourful and trendy.

Ephymol SS21. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Throwaway Twenty had colourful polka dots but the highlight of his collection was the fringed shirt, black skirt, and satin shirts that can be worn by men and women.

Throwaway Twenty SS21. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Menswear collections wouldn’t be complete without athleisure wear, and the likes of Maklele and Richard Hoy understood the assignment. Maklele’s collection was rich in black with a hint of lime green.

Maklele SS21. Picture; Eunice Driver.

Meanwhile, Richard Hoy took it back to the ’90s with varsity jackets, boxing shorts and photographer jackets.

Richard Hoy SS21. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Xavier Sadan made sure he remained on-trend with puffy jackets and wide-pocket shorts in neutral colours like beige, brown and grey. His shirt with wrapped sleeves left us confused about how one is supposed to use their hands when wearing it. It looks like you’re hugging yourself.

Xavier Sadan. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Ole Ledimo paid tribute to his late friend, Wandi Nzimande, the co-founder of Loxion Kulca.

To continue with Nzimande's legacy, Ledimo designed a collection to celebrate and honour everything Nzimande loved, from music to fashion and storytelling.

Loxion Kulca SS21. Picture: Eunice Driver.

The collection was inspired by Nzimade’s love for hip hop. It features loose and free silhouettes with a touch of finesse. It included hints of the iconic Loxion Kulca colours, black and lime, celebrating his expertise in uniting and uplifting emerging designers.