The best of MamMkhize’s holiday looks

This past December belonged to Shauwn Mkhize, who was living her best life. The Durban tycoon spent the festive season holidaying with her family. At the beginning of December, she attended two weddings where she slayed. At the first wedding, she wore a pink midi dress by award-winning designer Francois Vedemme.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides playing in the water, MamMkhize also spent time riding bicycles barefoot. “Now that I’m by myself, I’ve found time to explore and spend some much-needed time doing things on my own. It’s been a while since I rode a bicycle, but it seems life on this island is all about the simpler things, being in the moment and appreciating everything around you,” wrote the reality TV star. MamMkhize describes the Maldives trip as one of the best family vacations yet, and below are some of her hottest looks.