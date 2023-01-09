Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The best of MamMkhize’s holiday looks

MamMkhize in Maldives. Picture: Instagram/@kwa_mammkhize.

MamMkhize in Maldives. Picture: Instagram/@kwa_mammkhize.

Published 1h ago

Share

This past December belonged to Shauwn Mkhize, who was living her best life. The Durban tycoon spent the festive season holidaying with her family.

At the beginning of December, she attended two weddings where she slayed. At the first wedding, she wore a pink midi dress by award-winning designer Francois Vedemme.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the second wedding, she adhered to the all-black theme and changed twice. The first look was a maxi dress with a high slit and puffy shoulder, and for the reception, she changed into a boob-tube princess gown.

Mid-December, she travelled to the Maldives with her family, where she was serving in hot bikinis.

“They say life is better in a bikini, and I couldn’t agree more,” she wrote on an Instagram post, posing in a black high-waist bikini.

More on this

Besides playing in the water, MamMkhize also spent time riding bicycles barefoot.

“Now that I’m by myself, I’ve found time to explore and spend some much-needed time doing things on my own. It’s been a while since I rode a bicycle, but it seems life on this island is all about the simpler things, being in the moment and appreciating everything around you,” wrote the reality TV star.

MamMkhize describes the Maldives trip as one of the best family vacations yet, and below are some of her hottest looks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

2022Celebrity BeautyLuxury travelLuxury fashion

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko