The best of Thuso Mbedu’s international red carpet looks

South Africa’s golden girl Thuso Mbedu continues to shine on the international stage. The multi-award-winning actress added another badge to her sleeve after recently winning the award for best female performance for a new scripted series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards for her role as Cora in “The Underground Railroad”.

Story continues below Advertisment

To date, she has received seven nominations for “The Underground Railroad”. She bagged three awards, including the Gotham Independent Film Award for outstanding performance and the TV breakout star award at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards. Mbedu gained international recognition in 2017 when she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Winnie in the South African drama series, “Isthunzi”. The following year, she received another Emmy nomination for her work in the series. In 2021, she moved to Los Angeles where her career took off.

She bagged a role on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad”, making her the first South African to be cast in the lead role of an international series. With the sterling job she did on the series, the Pietermaritzburg-born star has been attending prestigious events, and she sure knows how to put on a show. With every red carpet she walks, she dazzles in opulent garments, and these are some of our favourite looks.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hollywood Critics Association Awards View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Although the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association Awards were virtual, she still dressed to the nines. The award ceremony in October last year saw Mbedu dazzle in a red Atafo dress.

Story continues below Advertisment

She was styled by celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah, who are among Hollywood’s best. Her hair was styled into a beautiful updo bun by Sharif Poston, with flawless make-up by Rebekah Aladdin. Creative Emmy Awards

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) In September last year, she attended the Creative Emmy’s at the Microsoft Theatre in LA. Wayman and Micah put her in a blue sheer Reem Acra dress. Sharif Poston styled her hair into an Afro ponytail, completing the look with a natural face beat by Rebekah Aladdin.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) At last year’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, which took place in September, she wore a yellow strapless custom-made Prada dress and styled her hair into a front high bun.

American Film Institute Awards View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) She took a break from dresses and rocked fuchsia trousers and a matching cropped top by Giorgio Armani. She completed the look with a magenta blazer and matching purse, with her hair styled into short dry curls.

Critics Choice Awards View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) At the 27th Critics Choice Awards, she donned a Dior Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2020 peplos dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri, completing the look with twisted braids.