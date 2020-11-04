The best of Toke Makinwa’s fashion moments

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa is celebrating her 36th birthday. Makinwa was born on November 3 and is famous for being the host of The Morning Drive on Rhythm, one of Nigeria’s well-known radio stations. Throughout her career in the entertainment industry, the lifestyle entrepreneur has achieved a lot, including releasing a book titled On Becoming in November 2016. She also has a successful YouTube channel, Toke Moments with more than 83 000 subscribers. She also has a fashion brand called TM Luxury – which focuses on exquisite leather goods and accessories, crafted for timeless elegance. To celebrate with her, we take a look at some of the hottest Toke Makinwa fashion moments.

The black matter

At the Prada Mafra, Toke wore an all-black outfit styled by Dami Oke Style. She rocked latex tights and a leather jacket with mesh sandals.

Vintage look

The purple and hunter’s green muumuu dress is one of our favourites. We love the puffy shoulders and the front slit- giving her that vintage look.

Celia album launch

To celebrate Tiwa Savage’s album launch, Makinwa wore a figure-hugging African print cocktail dress with puffy shoulders designed by Sue Manuell.

All blue

She looked chic in an all-blue cowboy outfit. The author wore a sheer shirt, paired with satin pants and completed the look with a cowboy hat.

Rocking some nudes

To keep it casual, she wore a nude romper by Matopeda Studios, completing the look with cocaine white sandals and matching handbag.

Here’s more of her stunning outfits.