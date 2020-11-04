The best of Toke Makinwa’s fashion moments
Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa is celebrating her 36th birthday.
Makinwa was born on November 3 and is famous for being the host of The Morning Drive on Rhythm, one of Nigeria’s well-known radio stations.
Throughout her career in the entertainment industry, the lifestyle entrepreneur has achieved a lot, including releasing a book titled On Becoming in November 2016. She also has a successful YouTube channel, Toke Moments with more than 83 000 subscribers.
She also has a fashion brand called TM Luxury – which focuses on exquisite leather goods and accessories, crafted for timeless elegance.
To celebrate with her, we take a look at some of the hottest Toke Makinwa fashion moments.
The black matter
At the Prada Mafra, Toke wore an all-black outfit styled by Dami Oke Style. She rocked latex tights and a leather jacket with mesh sandals.
Vintage look
The purple and hunter’s green muumuu dress is one of our favourites. We love the puffy shoulders and the front slit- giving her that vintage look.
Celia album launch
To celebrate Tiwa Savage’s album launch, Makinwa wore a figure-hugging African print cocktail dress with puffy shoulders designed by Sue Manuell.
All blue
She looked chic in an all-blue cowboy outfit. The author wore a sheer shirt, paired with satin pants and completed the look with a cowboy hat.
Rocking some nudes
To keep it casual, she wore a nude romper by Matopeda Studios, completing the look with cocaine white sandals and matching handbag.
Here’s more of her stunning outfits.
Pink fairy 🧚♂️ 💕💕💕💕 About last night to celebrate @tolubally. In a short time T-Bally as I call her has moved from just making the TM brand amazing looks, she’s added creatively to our vision and we get soooo last minute sometimes, but she graciously gets it done with no hassle.❤️ Styled by @damioke_style In @anncranberry 👗 @anitabrows with the make up. @bernardsmiless pulled my hair in a low sleek French tail plait 📸 - @tobi.olajolo My team Bad 💖💖