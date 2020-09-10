The best of Winnie Ntshaba’s winning looks
Many of us will always remember Winnie Ntshaba as Khethiwe Buthelezi, a rural girl who started as a cleaner and ended up a successful businesswoman, in SABC1's long-running soap, “Generations”.
Aside from being comfortable in front of the camera, she is also the chief executive and founder of The Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA), a platform that recognises all major contributors to the South African soapie/telenovela industry.
Not only is she one of the country’s most-loved actress, she’s also a fashionista of note who supports local designers.
In the countdown to her birthday, which was on September 1, Ntshaba wore a floral dress by Tallit Wear, a local ready-to-wear brand.
On her birthday, she wore a yellow suit by the same designer.
The greatest gift you can give someone is your time, because when you give of your time, you are giving a portion that you can never get back. What are you giving your time to this weekend...? 🏘: @blueberryhill_hotel 💇🏽♀️: hair by @ubuhlehandmade and styled by @matlhogonolo_ Suit: @tallit_wear 💄: @moda_by_rea 📸: @stillsbytom
During the RSA nominee announcement, she rocked a red off-shoulder dress with a cape, which took us back to the moment she wore a white gown at Somizi and Mohale’s wedding.
Speaking about her journey to being the owner of the RSA, she said: “No journey is perfect and nothing that is worth having comes easily. My journey to launching my baby @royaltysoapieawards and carrying it through has been so worthwhile, even with the ups and downs… I’m so determined to see this baby grow and become a success over the years.”
Here are our our top three favourite looks:
The day is finally upon us. The nominee announcement is at 6pm today, I hope you’ll all be tuned in. Remember to catch us on @mzansi_fosho at 6pm or on our Facebook and Youtube pages where we’ll be streaming live. 👗: @keletsomoraba Styling: @sirclassen_styling 💄: @mahle25 💇🏽♀️: @matlhogonolo_
