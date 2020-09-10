LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Winnie Ntshaba in a suit by Tallit Wear. Picture: Instagram/@winnie_ntshaba

The best of Winnie Ntshaba’s winning looks

Time of article published 2h ago

Many of us will always remember Winnie Ntshaba as Khethiwe Buthelezi, a rural girl who started as a cleaner and ended up a successful businesswoman, in SABC1's long-running soap, “Generations”.

Aside from being comfortable in front of the camera, she is also the chief executive and founder of The Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA), a platform that recognises all major contributors to the South African soapie/telenovela industry.

Not only is she one of the country’s most-loved actress, she’s also a fashionista of note who supports local designers.

In the countdown to her birthday, which was on September 1, Ntshaba wore a floral dress by Tallit Wear, a local ready-to-wear brand.

On her birthday, she wore a yellow suit by the same designer.

During the RSA nominee announcement, she rocked a red off-shoulder dress with a cape, which took us back to the moment she wore a white gown at Somizi and Mohale’s wedding.

Speaking about her journey to being the owner of the RSA, she said: “No journey is perfect and nothing that is worth having comes easily. My journey to launching my baby @royaltysoapieawards and carrying it through has been so worthwhile, even with the ups and downs… I’m so determined to see this baby grow and become a success over the years.”

Here are our our top three favourite looks:

