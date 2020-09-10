The best of Winnie Ntshaba’s winning looks

Many of us will always remember Winnie Ntshaba as Khethiwe Buthelezi, a rural girl who started as a cleaner and ended up a successful businesswoman, in SABC1's long-running soap, “Generations”.

Aside from being comfortable in front of the camera, she is also the chief executive and founder of The Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA), a platform that recognises all major contributors to the South African soapie/telenovela industry.

Not only is she one of the country’s most-loved actress, she’s also a fashionista of note who supports local designers.

In the countdown to her birthday, which was on September 1, Ntshaba wore a floral dress by Tallit Wear, a local ready-to-wear brand.

On her birthday, she wore a yellow suit by the same designer.