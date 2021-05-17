The best of Zozibini Tunzi’s looks as she graciously bows out as Miss Universe

What a bitter-sweet moment it was when Zozibini Tunzi had to step down as Miss Universe this past weekend.

The Tsolo-born beauty, who was the longest-reigning Miss Universe, handed over the crown to her successor, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

At the ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in the US, Tunzi looked ravishing in her gowns.

On Friday, when she was hosting the National Costume Show alongside Nick Teplitz, Tunzi wore a green summer dress by Víctor López.

At the Miss Universe prelims on Saturday, she donned a blue African-print mermaid dress by Claude Kameni, while her co-host Demi-Leigh Tebow looked ravishing in a red sequin dress.

At the finale, Tunzi wore a black and white beaded dress by Biji – La Maison de Couture. Instead of her signature haircut, the former Miss Universe wore a black and white Xhosa doek, completing the look with an ingqosha ( a Xhosa necklace that usually starts from the neck down to the legs).

Zozi is the moment. Also, Biji murdered this garment. It is so beautiful, it should be voted the most beautiful object in SA.

👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ShM9YkPC9x — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) May 17, 2021

The people’s queen also had her last photoshoot as Miss Universe, with Raen Badua. Styled by Raytell Bridges, beautified by Jofran Artistry and her hair done by Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, these are some of our best looks from the shoot.

Real-life doll

Tunzi sure looked like a real-life doll in the mermaid dress by Claude Kameni.

High slit

Also designed by Kameni, the former Miss Universe looked ravishing in a high slit dress.

Red dress

When a woman wears a red dress it means that she is declaring love, femininity and magnetism. During her last days as Miss Universe, Tunzi wore three dresses at once.

Esther Swan, who has worked with her for more than a year, wrote a heartfelt message for South Africa’s pride: “I watched as the Ancestors laid hands on you each day and guided you, gave you strength to tell your truth, showed you your destiny throughout this time. This is not goodbye, but ‘until’ – we see you, we hear you again. I got you! We got you! I will always be here to help hold you up on the path you were put here to walk on! Goodness and Greatness awaits you, Queen!”