The bralette: finally a bra that’s sexy, trendy and comfortable enough to wear all day

When lockdown was first implemented, being stuck indoors was a major challenge but soon people started to appreciate the positive aspects that came with not having to leave home.

Besides being able to laze about in PJs all day and not worry about your hair or make-up, one of the greatest advantages has been not having to wear a bra – freedom from the torture device we used to spend most days in. No more wires piercing our skin. No more constantly having to pull up irritating bra straps.

Having said that, I feel the need to somehow hold my breasts in place and even more so protect my nipples from chaffing against my clothes. When I say “hold in place” I don’t mean pushed up under my chin or squeezing them together.

I love tight-fitted vests or tops with built-in light support but those can’t take the place of a bra.

Then bralettes came onto the market and all my breast-support and nipple-protecting troubles were over.