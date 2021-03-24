The Costume Institute wants Thebe Magugu's dress for their museum

Thebe Magugu stays winning and we’re loving it.

The winner of the LVMH Prize 2019 just bagged another collaboration with The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Costume Institute has a collection of more than 33 000 objects from seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the 15th century to the present.

And this year, they have asked to feature Magugu’s dress in their collection.

The “Girl Seeks Girl” dress from A/W18’s HOME ECONOMICS collection, in collaboration with Phathu Nembwili, will soon be making its way to New York, where it will remain for many years to come.