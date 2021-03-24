The Costume Institute wants Thebe Magugu's dress for their museum
Thebe Magugu stays winning and we’re loving it.
The winner of the LVMH Prize 2019 just bagged another collaboration with The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The Costume Institute has a collection of more than 33 000 objects from seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the 15th century to the present.
And this year, they have asked to feature Magugu’s dress in their collection.
The “Girl Seeks Girl” dress from A/W18’s HOME ECONOMICS collection, in collaboration with Phathu Nembwili, will soon be making its way to New York, where it will remain for many years to come.
Taking to Instagram, the Kimberly-born designer shared with his 78.5k followers how grateful he is for the opportunity.
He wrote: “Proud to announce that The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) in New York has acquired our “Girl Seeks Girl” Dress from A/W18’s HOME ECONOMICS collection “to preserve it as an example of outstanding contemporary design”. This dress - done in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembwili (@phathudesigns_illustrations), who creates beautiful and celebratory illustrations of women - has always been incredibly special to me. A woman leans on to the shoulder’s of another, which - at a difficult time in South Africa’s current history - signifies that women need one another now more than ever because there is a war that rages against them.”
Magugu recently unveiled his A/W21 collection, titled Banyoloyi A Bosigo (Midnight Angels), at Paris Fashion Week.