Black Friday is around the corner and like every year, people tend to go a little bit crazy with all the big sales happening everywhere. It’s a great time to pick up a few items that you’ve had your eye on or need.

However, when it comes to clothing shopping on the day, one has to be well prepared in order not to go overboard. One can easily spend way more than one should have or buy items you don’t even need and end up with shopper’s regret.

Plan ahead before you hit the shops. Picture: Freepik Here are the dos and don’ts of clothing shopping on Black Friday. The dos

1. Make a shopping list: Plan ahead and know exactly what you're looking for to avoid impulse purchases. 2. Set a budget: Determine how much you are willing to spend and stick to it. 3. Research prices beforehand: Compare prices from different retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal.

4. Arrive early: Black Friday sales can get crowded, so arriving early increases your chances of finding what you want. 5. Shop online: Many retailers offer online Black Friday deals, allowing you to skip the crowds and shop from the comfort of your own home.

Online shopping is a better option. Picture: Freepik The don'ts 1. Don't buy items you don't need or won't wear: Avoid getting caught up in the hype and purchasing items just because they're on sale.

2. Don't forget about quality: While discounts may be tempting, make sure the clothing you purchase is of good quality and will last. 3. Don't overlook return policies: Double-check the return policies of the stores you're shopping just in case you change your mind after an item you’ve bought. 4. Don't ignore online reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other customers to ensure the clothing meets your expectations.