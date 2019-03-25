Jo-Ann Strauss will act as Master of Ceremonies at the CNI Luxury Conference. Picture: Instagram.

African Fashion International (AFI) has announced its sponsorship deal as a major partner of the Condè Nast International Luxury Conference to be held in Cape Town this year.



The CNI Luxury Conference kicks off on April 9-11 and the last day of the conference will be a remarkable one as it coincides with the opening of

AFI Cape Town Fashion Week which is set to take place on April 11-13.





Hosted by Vogue International Editor, Suzy Menkes, the CNI Luxury Conference is a premier business industry event, which attracts business leaders and influencers within the luxury industry from over 30 countries.





Laduma Ngxokolo is one of the headliners leading the business conference. Picture: SDR.



