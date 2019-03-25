Jo-Ann Strauss will act as Master of Ceremonies at the CNI Luxury Conference. Picture: Instagram.
African Fashion International  (AFI) has announced its sponsorship deal  as a major partner of the Condè Nast International Luxury Conference to  be held in Cape Town this year.

The CNI Luxury Conference kicks off on April 9-11 and the last day of the conference will be a remarkable one as it coincides with the opening of
AFI Cape Town Fashion Week which is set to take place on April 11-13. 

Hosted by  Vogue International Editor, Suzy  Menkes, the CNI Luxury Conference is a premier business industry event, which attracts business leaders and influencers within the luxury industry from over   30 countries. 

Laduma Ngxokolo is one of the headliners leading the business conference. Picture: SDR. 

It is a gathering that allows AFI stakeholders to engage with decision-makers,  innovators, entrepreneurs and creative leaders from around the world. Tourism-wise, it enables  AFI an opportunity to also showcase the beautiful mother  city, Cape Town which was voted one of the most beautiful cities in the world. 

" The African continent holds the world’s largest millennial consumer  population and fastest-growing middle class. The decision to host this
annual conference in Cape Town concedes this abundance of opportunity:  Africa represents an enormous commercial opportunity for international  luxury brands, as a source of homegrown creativity, craftsmanship and  luxury materials. 

"AFI aims to ensure that our designers have prospects  for networking, utilising their home-ground advantage,” says Dr. Precious  Moloi-Motsepe,  Founder and CEO of AFI. 

Dr.  Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Picture: Eunice Driver. 

Headliners at the leading business conference for the luxury  and fashion industry include Marco Bizzarri, CEO, Gucci; Alessandro  Bogliolo, CEO, Tiffany & Co.; Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, CEO, Salvatore  Ferragamo; Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, Chairman and Founder,  Graff; Laduma Ngxokolo, Designer, MAXHOSA BY LADUMA; Folake Coker,  Founder and Creative Director, Tiffany Amber; Susan Akkad, Senior Vice  President, Local and Cultural Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies;  Sylvie Bénard, Environment Director, LVMH. 

The conference is curated  and hosted by Suzy Menkes, Editor, Vogue International. Jo-Ann Strauss  will act as Master of Ceremonies.