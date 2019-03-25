African Fashion International (AFI) has announced its sponsorship deal as a major partner of the Condè Nast International Luxury Conference to be held in Cape Town this year.
The CNI Luxury Conference kicks off on April 9-11 and the last day of the conference will be a remarkable one as it coincides with the opening of
AFI Cape Town Fashion Week which is set to take place on April 11-13.
Hosted by Vogue International Editor, Suzy Menkes, the CNI Luxury Conference is a premier business industry event, which attracts business leaders and influencers within the luxury industry from over 30 countries.
Laduma Ngxokolo is one of the headliners leading the business conference. Picture: SDR.
It is a gathering that allows AFI stakeholders to engage with decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs and creative leaders from around the world. Tourism-wise, it enables AFI an opportunity to also showcase the beautiful mother city, Cape Town which was voted one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
" The African continent holds the world’s largest millennial consumer population and fastest-growing middle class. The decision to host this
annual conference in Cape Town concedes this abundance of opportunity: Africa represents an enormous commercial opportunity for international luxury brands, as a source of homegrown creativity, craftsmanship and luxury materials.
"AFI aims to ensure that our designers have prospects for networking, utilising their home-ground advantage,” says Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and CEO of AFI.
Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Picture: Eunice Driver.
Headliners at the leading business conference for the luxury and fashion industry include Marco Bizzarri, CEO, Gucci; Alessandro Bogliolo, CEO, Tiffany & Co.; Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, CEO, Salvatore Ferragamo; Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, Chairman and Founder, Graff; Laduma Ngxokolo, Designer, MAXHOSA BY LADUMA; Folake Coker, Founder and Creative Director, Tiffany Amber; Susan Akkad, Senior Vice President, Local and Cultural Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies; Sylvie Bénard, Environment Director, LVMH.
The conference is curated and hosted by Suzy Menkes, Editor, Vogue International. Jo-Ann Strauss will act as Master of Ceremonies.