‘The Fashion Hero’ comes to South Africa

The Fashion Hero has partnered with Edgars to seek one person who will be crowned hero.

Owned by Caroline Bernier, the show is her way of challenging the beauty industry’s tough and frequently unrealistic standards, by showcasing ordinary people’s inner and outer beauty.

“We aim to promote self-love and give young people from all over the world a safe, loving space to be themselves. 200 000 fans from 256 countries applied to take part in the show’s second season, and only twenty-two made it through as contestants,” says Bernier.

Shot at the beautiful Sun City in the North West, season 2 of the Fashion Hero will see contestants from Canada, India, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Spain, the US, Australia, Eswatini and South Africa competing for the title.