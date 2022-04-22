‘The Fashion Hero’ comes to South Africa

International fashion reality show, ‘The Fashion Hero’, is making its way to South African shores.
The Fashion Hero has partnered with Edgars to seek one person who will be crowned hero.
Owned by Caroline Bernier, the show is her way of challenging the beauty industry’s tough and frequently unrealistic standards, by showcasing ordinary people’s inner and outer beauty.
“We aim to promote self-love and give young people from all over the world a safe, loving space to be themselves. 200 000 fans from 256 countries applied to take part in the show’s second season, and only twenty-two made it through as contestants,” says Bernier.
Shot at the beautiful Sun City in the North West, season 2 of the Fashion Hero will see contestants from Canada, India, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Spain, the US, Australia, Eswatini and South Africa competing for the title.
The contestants will be put through a series of challenges designed to test and improve their confidence and sense of self.
Throughout the challenges, they will be guided by four coaches. The couches are actress Linda Mtoba, beauty influencer and philanthropist Candice Abrahams, globally trained make-up artist Lana Pienaar and fashion buyer Trevor Ntombela.
The Fashion Hero airs Sunday evenings at 5 pm on Openview e.Reality. It is hosted by US singer AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame.