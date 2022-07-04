The gents who brought the honey to the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Tongues are still wagging following the eThekweni’s biggest and most glamorous weekend. On Saturday, Hollywoodbets hosted the Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

It was the most important event on the entertainment calendar as the Who’s Who of the social scene got a chance to show up in style after the lifting of the Covid restrictions. Celebrities and lovers of fine things came in prepared to show their honey (the theme was Show me the Honey) while feasting on extravagant fashion and horse racing. We know most South African celebrities are notorious for not adhering to the theme, but this time around, some of them seemed to have tried.

Besides the girls who showed up in the usual mesh gowns with crystal embellishments as if they were attending a matric dance, the likes of Minnie Dlamini, who saved the day when she came in as a flower in a floral dress by Jessica Jane. Media personality @MinnieDlamini dressed by Jessica Jane. #HDJ2022 #durbanjuly2022 #DurbanJuly pic.twitter.com/vVgkr93lEy — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) July 2, 2022 Also, Jessica Nkosi and Nandi Madida came prepared in honeycomb gowns while the likes of Lerato Kganyago were dripping in honey. The gents put their best foot forward as many of them were well dressed for the event. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo came in as a “Queen Bee” in a dramatic suit, followed by an entourage of models (bees) who matched his look.

