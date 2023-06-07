Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

The GOOD party gets behind Woolworths’ Pride Month campaign

The Woolworths Pride Month campaign that set Twitter abuzz recently has gained support from the GOOD party. Picture: Twitter/@WOOLWORTHS_SA

The Woolworths Pride Month campaign that set Twitter abuzz recently has gained support from the GOOD party. Picture: Twitter/@WOOLWORTHS_SA

Published 2h ago

Share

Since its launch at the beginning of this month, the Woolworths Pride Month campaign in support of the LGBTQIA+ community has been at the centre of controversy, with many customers threatening to boycott the retail store.

They announced their campaign on Twitter with the following tweet, “It’s International Pride Month! At Woolies, we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community year-round, and we’re continuously working to better serve our LGBTQIA+ people and customers.”

Social media has been abuzz for days since the announcement.

While there have been those against the campaign, others have stood firmly behind it.

On Wednesday, the GOOD party posted a tweet in support of the campaign saying: “We note the campaign of hate being waged against @WOOLWORTHS_SA for supporting LGBTQ+ rights this Pride Month. We join other organisations who are standing with Woolworths. Hate will not silence or suppress what is right. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights!”

More on this

Of course, this statement has received mixed responses with some followers vowing to unfollow the party.

@Ryan_Vermeulen simply tweeted, “Unfollowed and vote gone.”

While @Eish1994 just posted this screenshot.

However, there were those who supported them.

@theZAshowcase said, “Half these people in the comments don't speak for us AT ALL. Thanks for standing up GOOD.”

In response to all the negative feedback, Woolies took to Twitter to release a statement saying, “A reminder that our community guidelines don't allow for hate speech or discrimination.

“Our values are firmly in favour of kindness and inclusivity, and we do our best to actively moderate our comment section to reflect that.

“Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity – this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate.”

Related Topics:

TwitterLGBTQIAViralLGBTQ

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe