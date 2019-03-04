Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collections revealed at the weekend were accessorised with the latest handbags. And although fashion weeks are scheduled a season ahead there’s been a growing trend to “buy now” as wealthy fans want items to go from the runway to their walk-in wardrobes.

The same can be said for arm candy, sure to set the trend on the high street sooner rather than later.

From what we can tell it’s one extreme or the other: from huge, slouchy baglady-style totes to teeny tiny designer lanyards, large enough to hold your gold card.

Wearing bag on bag...preferably a small bag for your cellphone, lippy and credit card and a large one for everything else, appears to be a growing trend as well. At Chanel, varying handles or straps, made the look tres chic.

In 2019 don’t carry your slouchy bag in the crook of your arm alla Victoria Beckham, rather tuck it under your arm letting the straps dangle and supporting from underneath, for a more understated approach.



These are the It bags of the moment:



Big and slouchy

Mary Poppins would have been proud of the large totes from Stella McCartney and Lanvin. These bags remain in favour season on season and it’s no wonder, it’s said terms of scale the bigger the bag the skinny the wearer appears.



Small and structured

Micro bags range from cube designs (think of the Louis Vuitton case shape) to pouches and lanyards. They are great statement pieces and add character to any outfit. You will, however, need a second bag for all your actual stuff.



Circular

The perfectly round straw bag is one of the most popular at the moment. Circle bags, seen in the Off White showcase as well as the cute little orbs featured at Chanel, are super trendy.

Find them this season with loop handles. Also look out for duffle bags - if you regularly gym or jet set, a designer handbag in this style will appeal to that aspect of your personality.



Quirky

Gucci bags can be found in strawberry prints, Alexander McQueen bags can be found in a geometric design with embroidery while in Paris Manish Arora bags were made to mimic minivans. Quirky bags are unique by definition.



5. The structured leather shopper

This bag looks like a shopper but is made with more sophisticated material and cut in a regular rectangle. They often have ornate metal handles. Models at the Guy Laroche showcase in Paris carried them. They’re big enough to carry all your essentials but structured and smart enough to compliment a formal ensemble.