To herald the festive season, we bring you the first John Craig School-of-Style eZine. Each month, we will bring you a fashion feast to help you build your wardrobe season-by-season and to keep your look stylish, polished and dapper.



Styling summer has never been so easy now that John Craig has over 100 dedicated men’s fashion stores in South Africa and Namibia.





And for men who want to make the first impression last, John Craig’s new summer Look-Book is crammed with fashion-forward threads.





Moving into fashion clothing and more stylish on-trend items in line with seasonal must-haves, has set John Craig up for success. This summer the stores are bursting with fashion clothing and more stylish fashion-forward items right on time for the festive season and the New Year.





The company have taken a bold move to open seven new stores in the past three months and John Craig is now styling over 100 outlets from the Cape to Centurion.







A strategic shift to incorporate more casual looks and style and a review of price points has underpinned this expansion in a static economy.





M arketing Manager, Nicole Van Doninck says it’s ‘the solution of a top-to-toe lifestyle offering and the ease of shopper navigation’ that has John Craig shoppers coming back again and again to dress up their wardrobes.







Lifestyles that are easy to style, a wide assortment of categories as well as John Craig’s sit-and-fit footwear service have all contributed to escalating success.





And word on the street, in the hood and on social media where style is king, have got fashionistas talking about how to put the season’s polished pieces together.









So wondering what to choose?





John Craig’s festive guide for holiday dressing or for gifting the man in your life:

Shirts are bold and colourful. Block colours or bright florals and abstract patterns will take you out and about, both day and night

Sneak in a pair of pastel casuals for the latest look – mint, salmon, beige, peach, baby blue - all will do

Dressing for the big time in 2019? There’s a wide range of tailored, slim, skinny, stitched-edge and textured suits to choose from

The power-dressing tie: Jump straight to colour. The style, pattern and cut of your tie is right on point for non-verbal communication. Bright ties are in this summer and striped ties will see you going places, be it work, dinner or up the corporate ladder

Chinos will style you from classic to party and from beach to bar

Summer shorts with palm, ditsy prints will turn heads on the sand and in the mall and summarise your go-to outfits

Golfers are everybody’s favourite and this summer come in bold colour blocks which have little to do with the golf course and everything to do with standing out in the crowd.

A fruit-salad of colours rule: think bananas, lemons and pineapples for yellow inspiration. And reds like strawberry, cherry or crimson or galactic violet (named pantone colour of the year). Bold, block colours complete the palette.

Sandals – no man should have to get through summer without a pair of sandals or slops. The choice is all yours

Formal shoes will take you into the New Year and through your work walk-about all year. John Craig is renowned for dressing well-heeled men who put their daily shine on

And as always your seasonal favourite: a new pair of denims. Ripped or not!