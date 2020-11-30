The jokes just keep on coming as tweeps compare Somizi's sneakers to a car

When it comes to fashion, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung enjoys dramatic flair. He always goes for ensembles that will get people excited and last night was no different. The Idols SA judge wore a Chinese costume, pairing it with customised Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, proclaiming “Som G63” on the sides on Sunday night’s live show. Somizi rocking a Chinese-inspired outfit. Picture: Ignatius Shongwe. While some of his fans thought the outfit was cool, others didn’t like it and compared his sneakers to a tractor. Cebisa Mhayine said: “You need to pay toll gates if you wear this thing”. Super Xolani agreed that Somgaga’s sneakers looked like a car.

He said: “These sneakers need to do licensing like cars!!”

Some of his fans advised others not to try the outfit at home.

“Guys please this is a Somizi outfit. It looks gorgeous on him. Please don't try it. Just like Madiba shirts, only Madela looked fly wearing them,” commented Teboho M.

Gugu Petunia added: “Don't try this at home. There's only one Som G. Our very own Jet Lee.”

This isn't the first time that Mzansi commented on the choreographer’s shoes.

Previously, tweeps were head-over-heels after Somgaga shared pictures of his Loubishark sneakers.

Estimated to cost about R15 300, the sneakers come with a serrated soles and stand out for their architectural design, drawing their inspiration from the world of running.