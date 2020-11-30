The jokes just keep on coming as tweeps compare Somizi's sneakers to a car
When it comes to fashion, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung enjoys dramatic flair. He always goes for ensembles that will get people excited and last night was no different.
The Idols SA judge wore a Chinese costume, pairing it with customised Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, proclaiming “Som G63” on the sides on Sunday night’s live show.
While some of his fans thought the outfit was cool, others didn’t like it and compared his sneakers to a tractor.
Cebisa Mhayine said: “You need to pay toll gates if you wear this thing”.
Super Xolani agreed that Somgaga’s sneakers looked like a car.
He said: “These sneakers need to do licensing like cars!!”
Some of his fans advised others not to try the outfit at home.
“Guys please this is a Somizi outfit. It looks gorgeous on him. Please don't try it. Just like Madiba shirts, only Madela looked fly wearing them,” commented Teboho M.
Gugu Petunia added: “Don't try this at home. There's only one Som G. Our very own Jet Lee.”
This isn't the first time that Mzansi commented on the choreographer’s shoes.
Previously, tweeps were head-over-heels after Somgaga shared pictures of his Loubishark sneakers.
Estimated to cost about R15 300, the sneakers come with a serrated soles and stand out for their architectural design, drawing their inspiration from the world of running.