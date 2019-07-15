Florence Kasumba dressed by David Tlale. Picture: Supplied.



King of fashion, David Tlale, dressed 'The Lion King' actress Florence Kasumba for the film premiere which took place in London on July 14.

Kasumba – who plays the voice of a hyena Shenzi in the new Disney live action version of 'The Lion King' – walked the red carpet in a stunning Cape Antelope Bomber and Maxi Antelope Skirt from Tlale’s latest Africanah collection.





Florence Kasumba wearing David Tlale at The Lion King premiere in London. Picture: Supplied.





“Florence is such an amazing star and I am honoured that she requested me again. I wanted to give her a look that is different but classic and timeless and stands out on the celebrity Disney carpet. The look speaks of Africa that is global, elegant and true to itself,” says David.





This is the second time Tlale dresses Kasumba for a film premiere. Last year, he dressed the actress for the 'Black Panther' premiere in Los Angeles.