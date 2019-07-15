King of fashion, David Tlale, dressed 'The Lion King' actress Florence Kasumba for the film premiere which took place in London on July 14.
Kasumba – who plays the voice of a hyena Shenzi in the new Disney live action version of 'The Lion King' – walked the red carpet in a stunning Cape Antelope Bomber and Maxi Antelope Skirt from Tlale’s latest Africanah collection.
Florence Kasumba wearing David Tlale at The Lion King premiere in London. Picture: Supplied.
“Florence is such an amazing star and I am honoured that she requested me again. I wanted to give her a look that is different but classic and timeless and stands out on the celebrity Disney carpet. The look speaks of Africa that is global, elegant and true to itself,” says David.
This is the second time Tlale dresses Kasumba for a film premiere. Last year, he dressed the actress for the 'Black Panther' premiere in Los Angeles.
Florence Kasumba dressed by David Tlale for the Black Panther premiere. Picture: Instagram.
With the main focus of the House of David Tlale being to amplify the African narrative, the iconic Africanah collection is fresh from a number of consecutive showcases including Arise Fashion Week, Lagos and the Conde Nast International Luxury Conference in conjunction with African Fashion International held in Cape Town in April.
Amongst other films, Kasumba has appeared in the likes of 'Black Panther', 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Wonder Woman'. 'The Lion King' also features the voices of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and John Oliver. South African stars also lent their talent to the film adaptation, including composer Lebo M and actor John Kani, who plays the voice of the shaman Rafiki.